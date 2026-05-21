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Pakistan: Suspected Bank Robbers Killed In Custody After Ambush

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 03:02 IST

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Three suspected bank robbers were killed in Pakistan after unidentified gunmen ambushed a police escort, sparking a search operation and raising concerns about crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Three suspected bank robbers killed in Peshawar after an ambush on a police escort team.
  • The suspects were in custody and being taken to identify crime scenes related to bank robberies.
  • Unidentified armed men opened fire on the police, leading to a shootout.
  • A search operation has been launched to apprehend the fleeing attackers in the Warsak Division.
  • The deceased suspects were allegedly involved in multiple cases, including the killing of police personnel and a security guard during previous bank robberies.

Three under-custody suspected bank robbers have been shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire on a police team escorting them in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, police said.

The incident occurred within the limits of Machni Gate Police Station when unknown assailants attacked an investigation team escorting the suspects during the course of interrogation and identification of crime scenes, a police official said late on Wednesday. 

 

Details of the Deceased Suspects

According to police, the deceased suspects were identified as Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Umar alias Wajahat and Muhammad Imad and were allegedly involved in bank robberies and the killing of a police personnel.

Police said the suspects had been taken to Allied Bank in the Pir Bala area on Warsak Road to complete legal formalities and identify the scene of a previous robbery.

During the operation, three pistols allegedly used in the bank robbery were recovered from a nearby location after being identified by the suspects.

The Ambush and Aftermath

Officials said the police team was later transporting the suspects to another alleged planning site when unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire near Northern Bypass in an apparent attempt to free their accomplices.

The station house officer (SHO) and another policeman survived after bullets struck their bulletproof jackets and helmets, while the official police vehicle sustained damage in the attack.

Police said the three under-custody suspects were fatally hit during the exchange of fire, while the attackers managed to flee the scene.

Following the incident, SP Warsak Division Muhammad Arshad Khan reached the site along with a heavy police contingent, and investigators collected evidence from the area.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities said a search operation has been launched across the Warsak Division to arrest the fleeing attackers, while security and snap-checking at entry and exit points have been intensified.

According to police, the deceased suspects were wanted in multiple cases, including the killing of a security guard during a bank robbery on Kohat Road on January 20, 2026, and the killing of Additional SHO Bahar Ali during an attempted bank robbery in Pir Bala on Warsak Road on March 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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