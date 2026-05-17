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Five Terrorists Killed In Pakistan Security Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 14:26 IST

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In a targeted security operation, Pakistani forces neutralised five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following a deadly attack on a police checkpost, highlighting the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The operation followed an attack on a police checkpost in Bannu district.
  • Fifteen security officials were killed in the earlier attack on the police post.
  • The terrorists were allegedly involved in attacks on security forces and civilians.
  • Pakistan continues to struggle with terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security forces gunned down five terrorists in intelligence-based operations in northwest Pakistan, police said on Sunday.

The operations were conducted late Saturday in the Bannu district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police.

 

Security Operation Follows Police Post Attack

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that the operations were launched following a recent attack on a police checkpost in Fateh Khel area in the district.

At least 15 security officials were killed and several were injured in the attack at the police post on May 10. However, no particular group claimed responsibility for it.

Terrorists Involved In Multiple Attacks

The terrorists killed were allegedly involved in attacks on security forces, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and civilians, RPO Khan said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for eliminating the terrorists in Bannu.

Pakistan's Ongoing Struggle With Terrorism

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst-hit province, according to a 2025 report by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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