Gulf port is either for everyone or...: Iran on US's blockade plan

Iran has issued a stern warning that a US-imposed blockade on its ports could destabilise maritime security throughout the Persian Gulf, threatening regional stability and potentially disrupting global shipping lanes.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump has announced that the US Navy will begin blockading vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of talks with Iran in Pakistan. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points Iran warns that a US blockade of its ports will jeopardise maritime security in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Iran considers defending its territorial waters a natural and legal right, asserting sovereignty in the region.

Iran states that if its ports' security is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be safe.

Iran will continue to enforce security in its waters, restricting access to hostile vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran denounces US actions as unlawful piracy and will implement a long-term mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Monday strongly criticised the United States plans to impose a blockade on its ports, warning that maritime security across the Persian Gulf region would be jeopardised if its own security is threatened.

According to the Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing a statement from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman must be upheld collectively, adding that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic consider safeguarding the country's rights and sovereignty in its territorial waters a "natural and legal duty".

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran consider defending the legal rights of our country a natural and legal duty, and accordingly, exercising the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the territorial waters of our country is the natural right of the Iranian nation," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran clearly and firmly declare that the security of ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one. If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe," the statement added.

The statement emphasised that Iran would continue to enforce security in its waters and reiterated that vessels linked to hostile entities would not be permitted to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels would be allowed transit in accordance with regulations set by Iranian authorities.

"Ensuring security in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the armed forces will continue with determination, and as has been repeatedly announced, enemy-affiliated vessels do not and will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and other vessels will continue to be allowed to pass through the Strait, subject to the regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

Describing US actions as unlawful, the spokesperson said that the restrictions on ship movement in international waters amount to "piracy" and violate international norms.

The spokesperson further warned that Tehran would implement a long-term mechanism to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing ongoing threats to national security even after the end of hostilities.

"Given the continued threats from the enemy against the Iranian nation and the national security of our country, even after the end of the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz. The criminal US's imposition of restrictions on the movement of ships in international waters is an illegal act and amounts to piracy," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

US Blockade Announcement

The warning issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier announced that it will begin enforcing a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting April 13 at 10 am ET, in line with a directive from the US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement issued by CENTCOM on X, the blockade will be applied uniformly to vessels of all nations operating in and out of Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

However, it clarified that freedom of navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz for vessels heading to and from non-Iranian ports will not be disrupted.

The command added that further guidance will be issued to commercial shipping through formal notices, advising mariners to monitor official broadcasts and maintain communication with US naval forces while operating in the region.