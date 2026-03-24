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Gujarat govt tables UCC bill, live-in relationships covered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 16:56 IST

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Gujarat has introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 to standardise laws related to marriage, divorce, and inheritance, marking a significant step towards legal uniformity.

Protests against UCC Bill in Gujarat

IMAGE: Police personnel detain workers of the Social Democratic Party of India as they protest against the Uniform Civil Code bill in the Gujarat Assembly, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gujarat tables the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026, aiming for a common legal framework across religions.
  • The UCC bill covers marriage, divorce, succession, and registration of live-in relationships in Gujarat.
  • The proposed law will not apply to Scheduled Tribes and groups with constitutionally protected customary rights.
  • Gujarat aims to prohibit bigamy and ensure valid marriages require both parties to be unmarried.
  • If passed, Gujarat will be the second state in India after Uttarakhand to implement a Uniform Civil Code.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday tabled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the legislative assembly, proposing a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

The Bill was tabled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on implementation of the UCC.

 

If the bill is cleared, Gujarat will become the second state in the country after Uttarakhand to pass a UCC bill. Uttarakhand in February 2024 passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Titled the 'Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026', the proposed law will extend to the entire state and also apply to residents of Gujarat living outside its territorial limits.

But it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes and certain groups whose customary rights are protected under the Constitution.

Key Provisions of the Gujarat UCC Bill

The Bill aims to create a uniform legal framework, as per its 'Objects and Reasons' statement.

Among other things, it provides for registration of live-in relationships, as well as their termination through a formal declaration.

The bill also prohibits bigamy. A marriage will be considered valid under the Code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage, it says.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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