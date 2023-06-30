News
Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to govt

Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2023 15:39 IST
Draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday.

IMAGE: Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Desai, who heads the committee of experts set up by the Uttarakhand government last year, said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinions and looking into various statutes and uncodified laws, including the statutory framework in select countries.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed uniform civil code for Uttarkahnd is now complete," Desai told a press conference in New Delhi.

 

"The report of the committee along with the draft code would soon be printed and submitted to the government of Uttarakhand," she added.

