Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat govt forms panel for implementing Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat govt forms panel for implementing Uniform Civil Code

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 29, 2022 17:47 IST
Ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

 

"The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'India does not need a Uniform Civil Code'
'Uniform civil code neither necessary nor desirable'
Uniform Civil Code not good for India: Muslim Law Board
GRAP stage 3 curbs kick in as Delhi air nears 'severe'
Amid Maha-Guj row, Gadkari's letter to Tata surfaces
AAP seeks public opinion to select Gujarat CM nominee
ISRO conducts test of its heaviest rocket's engine
The War Against Coronavirus

