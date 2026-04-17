Five Detained In Gujarat Under Anti-Drug Trafficking Act

Gujarat police have detained five individuals under the PIT NDPS Act, reinforcing the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking and achieving an addiction-free society.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Five individuals have been detained in Gujarat under the PIT NDPS Act for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The PIT NDPS Act allows preventive detention to curb the sale, purchase, transport, or storage of narcotic substances by habitual offenders.

The detainees had previously been arrested under the NDPS Act and were out on bail.

Gujarat police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force and CID Crime units carried out the detentions.

The Gujarat government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics-related crimes, aiming to make the state addiction-free.

Five persons were detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by Gujarat police, an official said on Friday.

The PIT NDPS Act allows preventive detention of individuals to stop them from engaging in the sale, purchase, transport or storage of narcotic substances and is used against habitual narco-offenders, he said.

Details of Those Detained Under Anti-Drug Law

An official release identified the five as Babu Ninama (49) from Vankatimba village in Bhiloda taluka (Aravalli), Ishwar alias Hendal Salat (28) from Palanpur (Banaskantha), Manojgiri Goswami (45) from Vansda (Navsari), Wahid Panja (50) from Junagadh, and Imran Belim (32) from Rajkot.

"All five had previously been arrested under various sections of NDPS Act but were out on bail. Following the order of in charge DGP KLN Rao, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and CID Crime units carried out action against offenders," the release said.

Gujarat's Zero-Tolerance Drug Policy

The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics-related crimes. it added.

Just as PASA is invoked against anti-social elements, the PIT NDPS Act is used against habitual narco-offenders, the police said while asserting it is committed to eliminating the drug menace and making the state "nasha mukt" (addiction-free).

"In 2025, a total of 86 offenders were detained under the PIT NDPS Act and lodged in different jails across the state. So far this year, 21 narco-offenders have been detained in the past four months as part of the ongoing crackdown," the release said.

The PIT NDPS Act allows for detention without trial for up to two years. These detentions signal an escalation in Gujarat's efforts to combat drug-related crimes, particularly targeting repeat offenders to disrupt narcotics networks within the state.