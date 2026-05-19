Gujarat Reviews Law And Order, Focuses On Cybercrime

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi convened a high-level meeting to review law and order, prioritising public safety and addressing the growing threat of cybercrime across the state.

Key Points Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi reviewed the state's law and order situation.

The review meeting focused on maintaining public safety and strengthening policing.

Senior officers discussed key security concerns across various districts.

Cybercrime was a central topic of discussion during the security review.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting on law and order to assess the state's overall security situation, officials said.

Gujarat's Focus on Public Safety

Ongoing measures aimed at maintaining public safety and strengthening policing mechanisms were discussed during the meeting, an official release said.

Senior officers from various districts and departments participated in detailed discussions on key security-related concerns.

Addressing Cybercrime Concerns

Cybercrime was one of the key topics of deliberation, alongside several other pressing concerns affecting public safety and security, according to the release.