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Gujarat Tragedy: Five Children Dead in Suspected Suicide Attempts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 21:18 IST

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A tragic incident in Dahod, Gujarat, has resulted in the deaths of five children following alleged suicide attempts by their parents, prompting police investigations into the underlying causes and domestic issues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five children died in Dahod, Gujarat, in two separate incidents involving alleged suicide attempts by their parents.
  • In one incident, a woman allegedly jumped into a well with her four children; three children drowned while the woman and one child were rescued.
  • In another incident, the wife of a police constable allegedly poisoned her two sons before attempting suicide; both sons died.
  • Police are investigating the incidents, citing domestic issues and the mental health of one child as potential factors.

Five children died in two separate incidents of alleged suicide attempt by a parent in Gujarat's Dahod district on Thursday, police said.

A woman allegedly jumped into a well with her four children at Vadbhet village in Devgadh Baria taluka.

 

While villagers rescued Champa Rathva (37) and one of her daughters, her two sons and another daughter drowned, said Dahod Superintendent of Police Ravirajsinh Jadeja.

"The woman, who is under treatment, claimed she was distressed due to some domestic issue," he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka (12), Giriraj (5) and Rajveer (2).

Second Incident: Police Constable's Family

In the other incident, the wife of a police constable allegedly attempted suicide after poisoning her two minor sons in Dahod city.

Avani Upadhyay allegedly gave some poisonous substance to her sons Shlok (12) and Rudra (2) before consuming it herself at their rented residence in Godi Road area.

The three were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared the two children dead. The woman's condition was serious.

"We learnt that the 12-year-old son was mentally challenged, which led to stressful atmosphere and domestic issues between the couple. We will conduct a detailed investigation once the woman regains consciousness," said SP Jadeja.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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