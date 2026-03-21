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Home  » News » Family of Five Found Dead in Kochi, Investigation Underway

Family of Five Found Dead in Kochi, Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 11:18 IST

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Police are investigating the tragic deaths of five people, including three children, in a Kochi rented house, suspecting a possible family suicide.

Key Points

  • Five people, including three children, were found dead in a rented house in Kochi.
  • The deceased family had been staying in Kochi for medical treatment.
  • Police suspect a possible suicide, with the adults potentially killing the children before taking their own lives.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the deaths.
  • Authorities are working to contact relatives of the deceased and initiate formal proceedings.

Five persons, including three children, were found dead at a rented house here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the deceased consisted of two women and three children who were from Thiruvananthapuram and had been staying in a rented house in Vaduthala here for the past few months for treatment at a private hospital nearby.

 

Police said the women were identified as Kanakalatha and her daughter Aswathy.

While the three others are Aswathy's children.

Officials at the Ernakulam North Police Station said the family had not been seen outside their house since Friday, following which the house owner checked the premises and found all five dead.

Investigation into the Deaths

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to confirm further details.

They suspect the elders could have killed children before ending their own lives.

Police teams are trying to contact the relatives of the deceased and initiate inquest proceedings.

A case will be registered at the Ernakulam North Police Station after a preliminary probe, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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