HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Stray Dog Attack Claims Boy's Life In Gujarat Village

Stray Dog Attack Claims Boy's Life In Gujarat Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 18:22 IST

x

A seven-year-old boy's tragic death after a stray dog attack in a Gujarat village has prompted authorities to take action and address the growing concerns over public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A seven-year-old boy died after a stray dog attack in Khan Khijadiya village, Gujarat.
  • Two dogs have been captured by authorities following the fatal incident.
  • Residents report two child deaths and two injuries from stray dog attacks in the past month.
  • The village panchayat has hired a private agency to capture and relocate stray dogs.

A seven-year-old boy has died days after he was bitten by a stray dog in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district, and the authorities have captured two canines in order to prevent similar attacks.

Rising Concerns Over Stray Dog Menace

Residents of Khan Khijadiya village, where the incident occurred, said apart from this boy, one more child died after being attacked by dogs in the past 30 days while two minors have suffered injuries.

 

"A seven-year-old reportedly died on June 1 while undergoing treatment after suffering dog-bite injuries in Khan Khijadiya village. Two dogs have been caught, and efforts are underway to capture two others," Vadiya mamlatdar Y N Barad said.

Village Response to Dog Attacks

According to villagers, the stray dog menace has persisted for nearly a month, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to two other minors.

Village sarpanch Ashok Dafda said, "There has been a serious stray dog problem in the village over the past 30 days. Two children of farm labourers have been mauled to death, while two others sustained injuries."

Efforts to Prevent Further Incidents

The village panchayat has roped in a private agency to capture dogs to prevent further attacks, he said.

Two dogs have since been captured and relocated, according to Dafda.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Odisha Boy Critically Injured In Street Dog Attack
Odisha Boy Critically Injured In Street Dog Attack
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Dogs In Dhanbad
Five-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Dogs In Dhanbad
4-yr-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad
4-yr-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad
After wolf attacks, stray dogs haunt UP's Bahraich
After wolf attacks, stray dogs haunt UP's Bahraich
Mass Stray Dog Poisoning Allegedly Claims 100 Lives in Telangana Village

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Slays in Comfy-Chic Airport Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Slays in Comfy-Chic Airport Look

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green Mobility Event 4:01

Amruta Fadnavis Drives Pink E-Rickshaw At Mumbai Green...

Shashi Tharoor goes all out against Centre, sparks fresh Vande Mataram Row5:29

Shashi Tharoor goes all out against Centre, sparks fresh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO