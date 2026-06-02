Stray Dog Attack Claims Boy's Life In Gujarat Village

A seven-year-old boy's tragic death after a stray dog attack in a Gujarat village has prompted authorities to take action and address the growing concerns over public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A seven-year-old boy died after a stray dog attack in Khan Khijadiya village, Gujarat.

Two dogs have been captured by authorities following the fatal incident.

Residents report two child deaths and two injuries from stray dog attacks in the past month.

The village panchayat has hired a private agency to capture and relocate stray dogs.

A seven-year-old boy has died days after he was bitten by a stray dog in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district, and the authorities have captured two canines in order to prevent similar attacks.

Rising Concerns Over Stray Dog Menace

Residents of Khan Khijadiya village, where the incident occurred, said apart from this boy, one more child died after being attacked by dogs in the past 30 days while two minors have suffered injuries.

"A seven-year-old reportedly died on June 1 while undergoing treatment after suffering dog-bite injuries in Khan Khijadiya village. Two dogs have been caught, and efforts are underway to capture two others," Vadiya mamlatdar Y N Barad said.

Village Response to Dog Attacks

According to villagers, the stray dog menace has persisted for nearly a month, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to two other minors.

Village sarpanch Ashok Dafda said, "There has been a serious stray dog problem in the village over the past 30 days. Two children of farm labourers have been mauled to death, while two others sustained injuries."

Efforts to Prevent Further Incidents

The village panchayat has roped in a private agency to capture dogs to prevent further attacks, he said.

Two dogs have since been captured and relocated, according to Dafda.