Mass Stray Dog Poisoning Allegedly Claims 100 Lives in Telangana Village

A police investigation is underway in Telangana after nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned in Mancherial district, sparking outrage and raising concerns about animal welfare.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Approximately 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Kishtapur village, Mancherial district, Telangana.

An animal welfare activist filed a complaint accusing the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary of hiring individuals to administer poisonous injections to the dogs.

A police case has been registered under the BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, initiating an investigation into the alleged mass poisoning.

This incident follows a series of mass killings of stray dogs in Telangana, with approximately 1,300 dogs killed in recent months.

The killings are suspected to be linked to promises made by elected representatives to address the stray dog population before local elections.

In yet another incident of stray dog killings, nearly 100 canines were allegedly "poisoned to death" in Mancherial district, police said.

An animal welfare activist, A Goutham, in a complaint to police, stated that on the intervening night of March 7-8 around 100 stray dogs were killed in Kishtapur village.

The complainant, working as Cruelty Prevention Manager with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO) accused that the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary of Kishtapur village, hired two persons and killed the stray dogs by giving poisonous injections and buried them near a river.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act at Jannaram police station against the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

Background of Stray Dog Killings in Telangana

Several incidents of mass killings of stray dogs were reported from different districts in Telangana in January this year and December last year taking the toll to 1,300 following which cases were registered against Sarpanchs, their husbands, Gram Panchayat Secretaries and others based on complaints lodged by animal welfare activists.

The killings are suspected to have been carried out by some elected representatives, including Sarpanchs, allegedly to fulfill promises made to villagers ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December last year, to address the stray dog menace.