Odisha Boy Critically Injured In Street Dog Attack

A nine-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a street dog attack in Odisha's Ganjam district, raising concerns about the increasing stray dog population and prompting calls for immediate action from local authorities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A nine-year-old boy in Odisha's Ganjam district was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of street dogs.

The incident occurred in Mahanala village, triggering panic among the local residents.

Villagers claim the stray dog population has increased, with some alleging the dogs were brought in by truck drivers from Andhra Pradesh.

Residents are demanding action from local authorities to address the growing stray dog menace in the area.

An animal activist suggests the dogs' aggression may be due to the heat and lack of resources.

Panic spread in a village in Odisha's Ganjam district after a pack of dogs attacked a nine-year-old boy, critically injuring him while he was playing with friends, police said.

The incident took place at Mahanala village within Patpur police station area on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Arish Kumar Gouda.

"Around five street dogs surrounded my son and attacked him. He has sustained deep wounds on his head," said Lipa Gouda, mother of the victim.

The boy was rescued by Susant Kumar Sahoo, a mason working near the spot.

He was first taken to Digapahandi hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Berhampur town.

Rising Concerns Over Stray Dog Population

The incident triggered panic among villagers, with residents coming out of their homes armed with sticks. "The children have now stopped playing on village roads, and they are being escorted by elderly persons while going outside," said villager Binod Behari Sahoo.

Locals alleged that stray dog menace has been increasing in several areas, including Mahanala, Palaspur, Gandhi Chhak and Patapur, over the past few weeks.

Allegations of External Introduction of Stray Dogs

They also alleged that the dogs were not local strays but had been released by some Andhra Pradesh truck drivers on the National Highway.

Villagers said they have informed block authorities and warned that they may be forced to take action if the administration does not address the issue.

Possible Causes of Dog Aggression

Animal activist Jiban Kumar Dash said the dogs may have become aggressive due to scorching heat and lack of food and water.