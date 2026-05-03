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Five-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Dogs In Dhanbad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 15:28 IST

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A five-year-old boy tragically died in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, after a fatal attack by a pack of stray dogs, raising concerns about public safety and stray animal control.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A five-year-old boy was killed in Dhanbad after being attacked by stray dogs.
  • The incident occurred in Yadav Basti, Bholanath Baseria, while the boy was playing near his home.
  • Police confirmed the boy died on the spot due to severe injuries from the dog attack.
  • The family demanded compensation but refused a post-mortem examination.

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday at Yadav Basti in Bholanath Baseria, within the Goududih police outpost, when the boy stepped out to play, they said.

 

Stray Dog Attack Details

"The victim boy was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The incident happened when the boy was playing a short distance from his house. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot," said Lov Choudhary, the officer in charge of Gondudih police station.

Family Demands Compensation

The OC said that the bereaved family members approached the police station and demanded compensation. They were then asked to send the victim's body for a post-mortem examination, but they refused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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