Rediff.com  » News » Why Are Israelis Protesting?

Why Are Israelis Protesting?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 15, 2023 07:45 IST
India is not the only country where the Executive is on a collision course with the Judiciary.

In Israel, its constitution committee -- no doubt nudged by Prime Minister Binaymin Netanyahu who has his personal problems with the judiciary -- is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting the supreme court's powers to strike down legislation.

You can read more about the move here (external link).

The move has been widely condemned -- by the Opposition and, more significantly, the Israeli public who demonstrated outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.

 

IMAGE: Israelis hold flags and posters as they demonstrate outside the Knesset. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Look how many people oppose Netanyahu's latest gambit to undermine Israeli democracy. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protestor shows the peace sign during the protest. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors clash with police during the protest. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The protestors push the barricades down. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
