Why Are Israelis Protesting?

India is not the only country where the Executive is on a collision course with the Judiciary.
In Israel, its constitution committee -- no doubt nudged by Prime Minister Binaymin Netanyahu who has his personal problems with the judiciary -- is set to start voting on changes that would give politicians more power on selecting judges while limiting the supreme court's powers to strike down legislation.
The move has been widely condemned -- by the Opposition and, more significantly, the Israeli public who demonstrated outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.
