Rediff.com  » News » What's Charles Doing In Brick Lane?

What's Charles Doing In Brick Lane?

By REDIFF NEWS
February 09, 2023 18:47 IST
Weeks after he visited a gurdwara, Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, visited Brick Lane, the heart of England's Bangladeshi community in London, on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla meet residents and representatives of local charities and businesses as well as those who were actively involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960s and 1970s.

Charles was offered a box of Samosas and Jalebis during his visit, and promised he would taste them after returning to the palace.

Glimpses from an unusuak visit:

 

IMAGE: Charles is greeted by children in Brick Lane. Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Charles meet members of the public. Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A royal welcome for their king and queen consort. Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eddie Mulholland/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

