Grenade attack at Lal Chowk, 11, including 7 soldiers, injured

February 10, 2019 21:43 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Terrorists hurled the grenade at the security personnel near Palladium Cinema at Lal Chowk around 6.45 pm.

Eleven people, including seven security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Lal Chowk area here on Sunday.

The terrorists hurled the grenade at the security personnel near Palladium Cinema at Lal Chowk around 6.45 pm, resulting in injuries to 11 people, a police spokesperson said.

"Four policemen, three Central Reserve Police Force personnel and four civilians were injured in the terror attack," he said.

The wounded include two women, he added.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the police spokesperson said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is underway, he said.

Five Hizb, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

IMAGE: Army soldiers near the site of an encounter in which top five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including Ph.D. Scholar-turned-Commander Wasem Rather were killed, at Kellam Devsar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Five terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district , police said.

The gunbattle broke out after terrorists opened fire on a search party of the security forces in Kulgam's Kellem village this morning, a police official said.

He said five terrorists were killed in the encounter and weapons and warlike stores were recovered from the spot.

The gunned-down terrorists were identified as Waseem Ahmad Rather, Aqib Nazir Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Ahmad Parray, the police official said.

"As per police records, it was a combined group of proscribed terror outfits HM and LeT and their (terrorists') exact affiliations are being ascertained.

"They were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities," a police spokesperson said.

Waseem, Aqib and Parvaiz were involved in killings of a civilian, Mohd Iqbal Kawa, and local Army jawan, Mukhtar Ahmad, he said.

He said this group of terrorists was also involved in various grenade attacks across Anantnag and Kulgam districts.