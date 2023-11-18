Govt warns social media platforms over deepfake issue

The government will soon meet social media platforms on the deepfake issue, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, asserting that the safe harbour immunity clause will not apply if platforms do not take adequate steps to remove deepfakes.

Vaishnaw told reporters that the government had recently issued a notice to companies on the deepfake issue, and the platforms responded, but added that the firms will have to be more aggressive in taking action on such content.

"They are taking steps...but we think that many more steps will have to be taken. And we are very soon going to have a meeting of all the platforms...Maybe in the next 3-4 days, we'll call them for brainstorming on that and make sure that platforms make adequate efforts for preventing it (deepfakes), and cleaning up their system," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Asked if big platforms like Meta and Google would be called for the meeting, the minister replied in the affirmative.

Vaishnaw also made it clear that the safe harbour immunity that platforms currently enjoy under the IT Act will not be applicable unless they take adequate action.

"The safe harbour clause, which most social media platforms have been enjoying...that does not apply if they do not take adequate steps for removing deepfakes from their platforms," he said.

Recently, several 'deepfake' videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating fake content and narratives.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that deepfakes created by artificial intelligence can lead to a big crisis and stoke discontent in society, as he urged the media to raise awareness about its misuse and educate people. PTI MBI

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday also highlghted the use of generative artificial intelligence by criminals and the problem of deep-fake.

Addressing a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 2022 batch who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the president said that police forces have many challenges like cyber-crime, drug cartels, left-wing extremism and terrorism.

"Circumstances change rapidly due to the influence of new technology and social media. Generative artificial intelligence is used by criminals and problems like deep-fake are coming to the fore," Murmu said.

She said that police officers will always have to be updated in the field of technology and have an edge over criminals.

Addressing the probationers, the president said that the main responsibility of police administration and law and order rests with the state governments.

"But, IPS officers provide leadership to the police personnel appointed by the state governments. In this way, the work of uniting the country's police system into an all India thread is done by the officers of the Indian Police Service," she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said that strengthening of law and order is an essential condition for economic and social development.

"Globally, nationally and locally, it has been seen that entrepreneurs do not want to invest where the law and order system is not strong. Thus, the police department plays a central role in the multi-dimensional development of any area," Murmu said.

The president said that police forces have made an invaluable contribution in maintaining law and order in the country and keeping the unity and integrity of the country intact.

Murmu said that the government aims to provide opportunities for the development of talent and potential of every citizen.

"It is our national priority that all citizens should become participants in the developmental journey," the president said.

She said that police officers will also play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolve of making the country a developed nation during 'Amrit Kaal'.