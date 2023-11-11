News
Rediff.com  » News » Rashmika's deepfake: Delhi cops write to Meta seeking...

Rashmika's deepfake: Delhi cops write to Meta seeking...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 11, 2023 19:31 IST
The Delhi Police has written to Meta to provide the URL of the account from which the 'deepfake' video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was shared on social media, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Actress Rashmika Mandanna. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move came a day after the Delhi police filed a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident.

Deepfake videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness.

 

Hemant Tiwari, DCP of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, said the Delhi Police has also sought the information about the people who shared the fake video on social media.

'We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated. We have also started doing technical analysis,' the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a statement.

An FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell after a complaint was received from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), after the Commission took suo moto cognisance of the deepfake video of the Indian actress.

The official said a dedicated team of officers has been constituted to crack the case. "We are expecting the case will be cracked soon."

Madanna's deepfake video, which was suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week.

The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna's face.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
