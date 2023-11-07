'Don't remain silent, now is not the time.'

'Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the Internet zooming into inappropriate body parts.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Manndana has strongly reacted to her deepfake video which went viral on social media.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram Story and posted, 'I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.

'Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this.

'We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,' she concluded.

In the unconfirmed video, it can be seen that a woman with Rashmika's face was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit.

The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

After the video went viral, Rashmika's Goodbye co-actor Amitabh Bachchan called for legal action.

He took to X and wrote, 'Yes this is a strong case for legal.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur applaudes Rashmika for speaking out against the deepfake video.

Mrunal took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, and for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent.'

'Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the Internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, and as a society? We may be actresses in the 'limelight' but at the end of the day, each one of us is human. Why aren't we talking about it?'

'Don't remain silent, now is not the time.'