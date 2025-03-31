Govt is not allowing people to celebrate Eid freely: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was creating obstacles in people celebrating Eid freely, and accused the ruling party of flouting the Constitution and undermining democracy.

IMAGE: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Eidgahs on the occasion of . Photograph: @yadavakhilesh/X

"The biggest threat today is to democracy and the Constitution," Yadav told reporters outside Aishbagh Eidgah on the day of Eid. "And I am saying this with full responsibility', even though I shouldn't have to, that the BJP is not running the country as per the Constitution."

Yadav alleged the BJP government was creating obstacles in people celebrating Eid freely. He pointed to heightened security measures at Eidgahs and mosques, claiming they were excessive and unnecessary.

"You all have been covering Eid for years, but have you ever seen such large-scale barricading before?" he asked. He also claimed that police deliberately stopped his convoy for half an hour without any valid reason.

"When I asked why I was being held up, no official had an answer. What should I call this? Dictatorship? An undeclared emergency? Or an attempt to intimidate us so that we don't attend events of other communities?"

Yadav also recalled how his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had first brought him to the Eidgah, and since then, he had been visiting regularly. "But this time, the excessive security seemed designed to prevent people from celebrating their festival and following their traditions," he alleged.

Addressing a question on his recent remarks about cow shelters and dung, for which the BJP has criticised him, Yadav hit back, saying, "Who knows more about cows than us? Those putting up posters and debating on national TV should actually work for cow protection instead of just talking."

He challenged the BJP to disclose the actual number of cows and bulls in government shelters, alleging that the ruling party deliberately avoids accountability.

"They won't tell you how many animals died at the Maha Kumbh due to the floods, nor will they explain where the allocated budget for cow shelters is going," he said.

Yadav further accused the BJP of "using distractions" to avoid addressing real issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, lack of investment in Uttar Pradesh, and failing healthcare facilities.

"They want to hide corruption, their 'Ease of Doing Corruption', their 'Ease of Taking Commissions', and their 'Ease of Doing Scams'," he remarked sarcastically.

Without naming him, Yadav also took a swipe at suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, who is facing corruption charges, suggesting that the officer was being shielded by the BJP.

"I have information that the missing officer is actually hiding in the Chief Minister's residence," he claimed.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Yadav also responded to recent remarks made by BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar, saying that the legislator was not attacking his own party but merely challenging officials.

"He has only said, 'If you have the courage, prove me wrong'. Maybe he feels insulted or is in distress, which is why he reacted in anger," Yadav said.

"Just think about it. This is a BJP legislator questioning government officials and reminding them of their loyalty. Now, it's up to the officials and the government to respond," he said.

Yadav also supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks, asserting the BJP was running a smear campaign against her, "just as it had done in Uttar Pradesh".

"What Mamata Banerjee is facing today in Bengal is exactly what the BJP did in Uttar Pradesh. Now, they are using the same dirty tactics in Bengal and Bihar," he alleged.

He further claimed that journalists were well aware of the situation but refrain from speaking out. "You all know the truth, but I understand that you won't say it openly," he told reporters.

When asked about Kanwar Yatra processions blocking roads, Yadav avoided getting into the debate. However, on the issue of land ownership laws, he pointed out a contradiction, "Right now, a person from Uttar Pradesh cannot buy land in Uttarakhand. People should think about this."

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, "I hope he (Yogi) also moves to Uttarakhand."

Shifting to a serious tone, Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating constitutional provisions for political gain. He criticised the removal of Anglo-Indian representation in Parliament and slammed the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"They claimed GST would help traders, but look at the reality. ?Businesses are suffering, inflation is soaring," he said.

He also attacked the BJP's demonetisation move, alleging that corruption had only worsened.

Referring to the case of suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, Yadav remarked, "This entire controversy was not about commissions but about distribution. If the share had been settled properly, there would have been no FIRs."

Yadav accused the BJP of taking decisions solely for political gains rather than national development. "If demonetisation and GST were truly beneficial, then why does the government still need to provide free rations to 80 crore people?" he asked.

"The government itself cannot explain the per capita income of these 80 crore people."