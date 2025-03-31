HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
It's Eid al-Fitr

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 31, 2025 15:51 IST

Glimpses of Eid Namaaz, March 31, 2025.

 

IMAGE: A girl offers Eid al-Fitr prayers near the Taj Mahal in Agra. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children hug each other as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Taj Mahal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers in the Taj Mahal complex. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Muslims at the Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children during Eid Namaaz in Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Namaaz in Bandra, north west Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Mumbai police personnel offer roses after the Namaaz. Photograph: Saahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Muslim children in the mosque before prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Muslim men greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Muslim girl watches people as they offer prayers at the Jama Masjid. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Muslim men greet each other at a mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Muslims offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kashmiri Muslim women attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Hazratbal shrine. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

