Can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families?: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that people from all religions are safe in the state, asserting that as a Yogi, he wishes for everyone's happiness.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that if Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in his state.

CM Yogi, highlighting the tolerant nature of Hindus, said that a Muslim family would feel safe among a hundred Hindu families.

He, however, questioned the possibility of 50 Hindu families being safe among a hundred Muslim families.

"A Muslim family is the safest among a hundred Hindu families. They will have the freedom to practice all their religious deeds. But can 50 Hindus be safe among 100 Muslim families? No. Bangladesh is an example. Before this, Pakistan was an example. What happened in Afghanistan? If there is smoke or someone is being hit, we should be careful before we get hit. That is what needs to be taken care of," Yogi said, while adding that he treats everyone equally.

Adityanath also reiterated that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh are the safest, emphasising that communal riots in the state have stopped since the BJP came to power in 2017.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Muslims are the safest. If Hindus are safe, then they are also safe. If there were riots here in UP before 2017, if Hindu shops were burning, then Muslim shops were also burning. If Hindu houses were burning, then Muslim houses were also burning. And after 2017, the riots stopped," he added.

He termed Sanatan Dharma as the most ancient religion in the world while asserting that there are no examples in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others.

"Sanatan Dharma is the most ancient religion and culture in the world. You can guess from its name. Sanatan Dharma followers have not converted others to their faith. But what have they received in return? What did they gain in exchange? There is no example anywhere in the world where Hindu rulers, using their own strength, have established dominion over others. Such instances do not exist," the UP CM said.

"While everyone has this mind-set--'this belongs to me, and that belongs to someone else'--which is a product of narrow and limited intellect. In contrast, for Sanatan Dharma followers, the whole world is considered a family, guided by this universal feeling," he added.

Speaking about law and order in the state during Ram Navami and Eid, Yogi said, "We sit with the administration from time to time, and we have already prepared an SOP for this. Uttar Pradesh is the first state that, according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, has controlled noise coming from outside its territory or has had it removed and controlled it through this communication."

Referring to violence in West Bengal last year during Ram Navami, he asserted, "If we can do it, then why can't it be done in Bengal?"

Speaking on the tarpaulin used to cover the mosque during Holi in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said that there are strict instructions not to throw colours at the mosque, but colours do harmy anyone.

"If you are playing with colours, it does not harm anyone's existence. You tell me. It is not like that; there are rallies during Muharram. Doesn't the shadow of their flag fall on any Hindu house near the temple? Does it make the Hindu house impure? These are strict instructions not to put anything that is not coloured. But even then, if it has fallen, then the administration is cleaning it and repainting it," Adityanath said.