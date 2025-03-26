BJP distributes 'Eidi' with 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to Muslims

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a nationwide programme to reach out to the members of the minority community, starting with distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits with eatables and clothes for women among Muslims ahead of Eid celebrations.

IMAGE: BJP Minority Morcha distributes 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to poor Muslims in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who rolled out the initiative, said similar kits will be distributed among economically weaker members of other minority communities during their festivals under the 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that he is the guardian of 140 crore Indians and he takes part in all festivals. He participates in Christmas, Easter, Baisakhi and sends 'chadar' for offering at Nizamuddin Dargah and Ajmer Sharif, he said.

So we decided that we will give kits with food to our brothers and sisters, who are poor. Each kit will also have a cloth for our sisters, he said.

Siddiqui said as many as 32000 BJP Minority Morcha workers, including office bearers of its state, district and mandal level units have been engaged to implement the programme.

Our karyakartas will meet people (Muslims) in their respective areas across the country and give them kits, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister, he said.

The programme was launched in Delhi and other states in the country today. We have set a target that each of our karyakartas should reach out to at least 100 people with 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits under the programme, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister, he added.

Siddiqui said the programme will continue beyond Eid to greet members of other minority communities, including Sikhs and Christians, on their respective festivals like Baisakhi and Easter to be celebrated next month.

Opposition MPs called the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits programme as a tactic to get votes.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party would do anything for votes.

"The BJP and its people should celebrate every festival. Samajwadis have always believed that all festivals should be celebrated be it of any religion.

"It is a matter of happiness that the BJP is now celebrating festivals on a large scale. The BJP is such a party that it would perform anything to get even a single vote," said Yadav.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad called it "the joke of the day".

"Have you seen crocodile's face? It appears as if the animal is smiling but when you go near, it will swallow you.

"The same scenario is with the BJP. The world knows about their acts, they have nothing to show. This is the biggest joke of the day," the TMC MP said.

Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan called it "crocodile tears".

"These are crocodile tears. Bihar elections are coming and they are asking for votes in 'saugat'. If he is so keen, he should provide employment in Bihar. This is just for the sake of votes," she said.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) MP Chandra Shekhar said the government is giving Muslims a "token", adding that there may be a "hidden agenda".

"I am very surprised. There may be a hidden agenda, they brought the waqf amendment (bill) to loot the Muslims, and now they are bringing Saugat-e-Modi...

"You are snatching away everything from them and giving them a token? I believe it is not Saugat-e-Modi, but Barbaad-e-Musalman," he said.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also took a jibe at the ruling party and said, "Is this politics or change of heart? Is it Arab love, Gulf love or Bangladesh love? May god give them wisdom, and they may quit the politics of hatred".