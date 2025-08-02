HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt is doing everything, but...: Modi amid Trump's tariff threat

Govt is doing everything, but...: Modi amid Trump's tariff threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 15:36 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on citizens to adopt the spirit of "swadeshi" and support locally-made products, stressing that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods, especially amid "global economic uncertainties".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. Photograph: @myogiadityanath/X

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi said, "As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario.

"The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities."

The prime minister's renewed push for 'swadeshi' (indigenous) comes amid the US announcing tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India.

According to the White House order, India now faces tariffs of 25 per cent for its exports to the US.

 

Emphasising that farmers, small industries, and employment for youth are the top-most priorities for the government, Modi said, "The government is doing everything possible in this direction. But as citizens, we too have responsibilities."

Calling for a national movement to support local products, the prime minister said, "This is not just about Modi saying it, every Indian should say this -- if we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of swadeshi among the people."

He also urged people to be conscious consumers, saying, "Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves -- has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'."

Making a special appeal to traders and shopkeepers, the prime minister said, "At a time when the world is going through uncertainty, let us take a pledge to sell only swadeshi goods from our shops and markets. Promoting made in India goods will be the truest service to the country."

With the festival and wedding seasons approaching, the prime minister encouraged people to ensure that all new purchases are made in India.

He recalled how many citizens changed their wedding plans from abroad to India after his earlier appeal.

"The feeling of swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India," Modi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
How India Is Dealing With Trump's Barbs, Threats
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
What's Trump's Real Game Plan Against India?
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
India Unlikely To Retaliate Against US
'Trump Wants Big Pie Of India's Economy'
'Trump Wants Big Pie Of India's Economy'
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing22:32

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD