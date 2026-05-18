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Gold Worth ₹9.17 Crore Seized In Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 21:05 IST

Chhattisgarh police seized a significant amount of gold, valued at ₹9.17 crore, from a car in Mahasamund, leading to an investigation by the Income Tax Department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh police seized 7.5 kg of gold worth ₹9.17 crore from a car in Mahasamund district.
  • The gold was discovered concealed in plastic boxes within backpacks hidden in a secret chamber under the car's rear seat.
  • The three occupants of the car, from Rajkot, Gujarat, failed to provide satisfactory explanations or documentation for the gold.
  • The case has been handed over to the Income Tax Department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation.

Police in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district seized 7.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 9.17 crore from a car, an official said on Monday.

The car was intercepted at Rehtikhol checkpost on national highway-353 under Singhora police station limits following a tip off on Sunday, he said.

 

Details Of The Gold Seizure

Jayesh Akbari (32), Sunit Karena (22), and Rushi Agravat (26), who were in the car, could not give satisfactory answers about the antecedents of the gold, nor did they have documents related to it, the official added.

"The three are from Rajkot in Gujarat. The gold was concealed inside six plastic boxes hidden within two backpacks placed in a specially designed secret chamber beneath the rear seat of the car," he said.

Investigation Underway

The case has been referred to Income Tax Department and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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