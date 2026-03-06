HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Car Used in Rs 3 Crore Punjab Robbery Found Abandoned

Car Used in Rs 3 Crore Punjab Robbery Found Abandoned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 22:21 IST

A car linked to a daring Rs 3 crore jewellery heist in Gurdaspur, Punjab, has been found abandoned, sparking a police investigation into the robbery and the whereabouts of the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A car allegedly used in a major jewellery heist in Gurdaspur, Punjab, where robbers stole over Rs 3 crore in cash and jewellery, has been found abandoned.
  • The abandoned vehicle was discovered near Tanda in Hoshiarpur, with the keys still inside, suggesting a hasty escape.
  • Police from Gurdaspur have arrived to examine the car for forensic evidence and potential leads in the ongoing investigation.
  • The robbers, disguised as Nihangs, held a jeweller's family hostage at gunpoint before fleeing with the stolen valuables.

A car allegedly used by unidentified robbers who decamped with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore after holding a jeweller's family hostage in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was found abandoned near Tanda in Hoshiarpur on Friday, police said.

Tanda SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the vehicle was found on a dirt track close to Pahndori village on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road.

 

"The car was found unlocked, with the keys still inside," the officer said.

A labourer working in the fields nearby told police that two men parked the vehicle there and left after crossing the road towards the other side.

A police team from Gurdaspur has reached the spot to examine the vehicle, he added.

Details of the Gurdaspur Robbery

On Thursday, four unidentified men held a jeweller's family hostage at gunpoint at their residence in Gurdaspur district and fled with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore.

According to the family, the robbers, who dressed like Nihangs (in loose blue tops), entered the house around 8.15 am on some pretext and threatened the occupants with weapons, demanding cash and valuables.

They allegedly tied the hands and legs of the family members, including two children, and taped their mouths before decamping with cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore.

Police said the robbers remained inside the house for nearly an hour before fleeing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
