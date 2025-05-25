HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Gold smugglers arriving from Dubai abducted in UP, rescued

Gold smugglers arriving from Dubai abducted in UP, rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 25, 2025 21:02 IST

x

Six alleged gold smugglers, who arrived from Dubai, were rescued after they were abducted by a gang impersonating as customs officers, police on Sunday said.

Image used only for representation.

The smugglers had ingested a total of 29 gold capsules, weighing around 950 grams, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil.

They arrived in India via two different routes -- four of them flew from Dubai to Mumbai and then to Delhi, while the other two landed directly in Delhi from Dubai.

 

Earlier on Saturday, the group, accompanied by a local driver, was en route to Tanda Badli in Rampur district when their vehicle was intercepted near a toll plaza in Moradabad by two vehicles whose occupants claimed to be customs officials.

The imposters abducted the group and took them to a secluded garden near Ronda Jhonda village in the Mundha Pandey Police Station area, where they threatened to kill the smugglers and extract the gold by force.

One of the victims, driver Zulfiqar, managed to escape and called the police through the 112 emergency helpline number.

Acting swiftly, Moradabad Police launched an operation and engaged the abductors in an encounter.

Two of the kidnappers, identified as Taufiq and Mohammad Raza from Kashipur, were injured and arrested, while efforts are on to trace their associates, police said.

The smugglers were taken to Moradabad District Hospital, where X-rays confirmed the presence of gold capsules in four individuals, they said.

Doctors began extracting the capsules through enema and 29 capsules had been retrieved by Sunday morning.

All six smugglers are currently in police custody and the customs officials have been notified.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Kunwar Ranvijay Singh, said that 'legal action will be taken against the smugglers on advice of the customs officials'.

"The imposters, who posed as custom officials, have been sent to jail and legal action is underway against the smugglers," he added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs
Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
Caught smuggling 25kg gold, Afghan diplomat resigns
'Smuggler' actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip
'Smuggler' actress earned Rs 12 lakh for each Dubai trip
Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India
Booming business: How gold is SMUGGLED into India
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

Surreal Visuals! Powerful desert storm hits Jaisalmer2:25

Surreal Visuals! Powerful desert storm hits Jaisalmer

Kanimozhi exposes Pak in Moscow: 'They attacked residential areas, chose to protect culprits'6:24

Kanimozhi exposes Pak in Moscow: 'They attacked...

In Bahrain, Owaisi blasts Pakistan on terrorism6:59

In Bahrain, Owaisi blasts Pakistan on terrorism

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD