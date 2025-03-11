HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Was Ranya Rao's DGP father involved in gold smuggling? K;taka govt orders probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2025 12:38 IST

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe the role of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, if any, in the alleged gold smuggling activity of his step daughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao. 

Photograph: Courtesy Ranya Rao on Facebook

Chief Minister's office informed media on Tuesday that an order appointing Gaurav Gupta was issued on Monday night.

 

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
