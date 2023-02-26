News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » God won't forgive Modi for Sisodia's arrest: AAP

God won't forgive Modi for Sisodia's arrest: AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2023 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the height of dictatorship and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj and party leader Sanjay Singh visits Rajghat, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

 

'Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji,' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP holds roadshow as CBI quizzes Manish Sisodia
AAP holds roadshow as CBI quizzes Manish Sisodia
Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after CBI grilling
Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after CBI grilling
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after 8-hr grilling
CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after 8-hr grilling
Maulana Azad missing from plenary ad, Cong apologises
Maulana Azad missing from plenary ad, Cong apologises
BJP takes a dig as Rahul says he doesn't have a house
BJP takes a dig as Rahul says he doesn't have a house
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
Gangsters held in Moosewala murder case killed in jail
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI gets govt nod to prosecute Sisodia in new case

CBI gets govt nod to prosecute Sisodia in new case

Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing

Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances