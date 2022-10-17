News
Rediff.com  » News » Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after 9-hr CBI grilling

Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after 9-hr CBI grilling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 17, 2022 22:25 IST
After his questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CM's post.

IMAGE: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia talks to the media as he leaves from CBI headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours in connection with the case.

"The BJP says there is a Rs 10,00 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi," Sisodia told reporters after the questioning.

 

He alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP.

"Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," he said. 

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Sisodia may be arrested in 2-3 days, says Kejriwal

Sisodia may be arrested in 2-3 days, says Kejriwal

Totally fake case, says Sisodia ahead of CBI quizzing

Totally fake case, says Sisodia ahead of CBI quizzing

