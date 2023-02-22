News
MHA nod to prosecute Sisodia in snooping case

MHA nod to prosecute Sisodia in snooping case

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2023 09:35 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'alleged Feedback Unit' snooping case.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

In a communication to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat dated February 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute Sisodia in the alleged snooping case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had approved the CBI's request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA.

 

The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi government, under which the Aam Aadmi Party government had in 2015 surreptitiously created the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to allegedly spy on different Ministries, Opposition political parties, entities and individuals.

"This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU," the sources had said.

After the CBI report to the vigilance department against Sisodia in connection to the 'Feedback unit' case, Saxena had referred the case to the President for the prosecution sanction through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In March 2017, the Vigilance department had given the probe to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB). Subsequently, the LG office marked it to the CBI.

The preliminary inquiry into the said matter was completed in 2021. The CBI wrote to LG and MHA in 2021 for sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2015, the AAP government allegedly created a Feedback Unit. The aim was to strengthen the vigilance establishment and gather feedback on the working of various government departments, autonomous bodies, or institutions.

In 2016, after the complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI and found that in addition to the assigned job, the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
