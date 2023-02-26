News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP holds roadshow as CBI quizzes Manish Sisodia

AAP holds roadshow as CBI quizzes Manish Sisodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 26, 2023 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday began its second round of questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister told reporters that he was not afraid of going to jail.

“When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested,” he said.

The AAP leader, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25 last year.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said.

 

The agency will question Sisodia on various aspects of the excise policy, his alleged links with liquor traders, and politicians and claims made by witnesses in their statements.

Armed with confessional statements of Sisodia's "close associate" Dinesh Arora, and information gleaned from questioning of alleged members of 'South Lobby', a coterie of politicians and liquor businessmen who allegedly swung the policy in their favour, the CBI has prepared an elaborate questionnaire for him, the officials said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

Recently, the CBI arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, a former Chartered Accountant of K Kavitha, a BRS MLC in Telangana and a daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It is alleged that Babu had met several accused named in the FIR in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai and was one of the prime negotiators from the South Lobby, which wanted to swing the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 in its favour.

The CBI had also questioned Kavitha in connection with the case in December last year.

During its probe, the CBI had found evidence that Babu acted on behalf of the South Lobby comprising the Telangana MLC, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after CBI grilling
Was pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after CBI grilling
CBI gave me clean chit: Sisodia after search of locker
CBI gave me clean chit: Sisodia after search of locker
CBI doesn't name Sisodia in excise case charge sheet
CBI doesn't name Sisodia in excise case charge sheet
In order not to alienate majority...: Tharoor to Cong
In order not to alienate majority...: Tharoor to Cong
In another targeted killing, man shot dead in JK
In another targeted killing, man shot dead in JK
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps frustrate visitors
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps frustrate visitors
Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing
Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing

Can go to jail many times: Sisodia on CBI quizzing

BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia

BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances