How Goa Police Busted Interstate Heroin Smuggling Network

Goa police have successfully dismantled a major interstate heroin smuggling network, arresting key individuals and uncovering a sophisticated operation spanning from the Indo-Nepal border to Goa.

Key Points Goa police dismantled an interstate heroin smuggling network, arresting four individuals.

The investigation began after a raid at Betim jetty, leading to the arrest of Nepali nationals with heroin.

The heroin supply chain extended from the Indo-Nepal border to Goa, with payments made online.

The main supplier, Ekhlaq Ahmad, was arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other members and dismantle the entire drug syndicate.

Goa police has busted an interstate heroin smuggling network after arresting four persons, including the key accused from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The probe began after a raid was conducted near the wholesale fish market at Betim jetty under Mandovi bridge on May 20, leading to the arrest of Nepali nationals Arjun Bishwokarma (36) and Chetkant Oli (25) with 39.88 grams of heroin valued at Rs 8.88 lakh, the Crime Branch official said.

Uncovering the Heroin Supply Chain

"Their questioning led to the arrest of Narishore Bhandari, also from Nepal. The analysis of digital evidence and scrutiny of financial transactions revealed a well-organised supply chain extending from the Indo-Nepal border region to Goa," he said.

The accused placed orders for heroin with a supplier based in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh through mobile communication, and payments were allegedly made via online banking and digital platforms, he said.

Arrest of the Main Supplier

"The contraband was then dispatched through parcels sent on direct Goa-Rupaidiha bus services, with Rupaidiha near the Indo-Nepal border acting as a key transit point. Following technical surveillance and financial tracking, the Crime Branch identified the main supplier as Ekhlaq Ahmad alias Manna Malik, a resident of Bahraich," the official said.

Malik was held from Bahraich in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), which has helped uncover crucial links in an interstate narcotics network, he said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to identify other members, trace the origin of the drugs and dismantle the entire syndicate, he added.