HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Goa Police Busted Interstate Heroin Smuggling Network

How Goa Police Busted Interstate Heroin Smuggling Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 18:05 IST

Goa police have successfully dismantled a major interstate heroin smuggling network, arresting key individuals and uncovering a sophisticated operation spanning from the Indo-Nepal border to Goa.

Key Points

  • Goa police dismantled an interstate heroin smuggling network, arresting four individuals.
  • The investigation began after a raid at Betim jetty, leading to the arrest of Nepali nationals with heroin.
  • The heroin supply chain extended from the Indo-Nepal border to Goa, with payments made online.
  • The main supplier, Ekhlaq Ahmad, was arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify other members and dismantle the entire drug syndicate.

Goa police has busted an interstate heroin smuggling network after arresting four persons, including the key accused from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The probe began after a raid was conducted near the wholesale fish market at Betim jetty under Mandovi bridge on May 20, leading to the arrest of Nepali nationals Arjun Bishwokarma (36) and Chetkant Oli (25) with 39.88 grams of heroin valued at Rs 8.88 lakh, the Crime Branch official said.

 

Uncovering the Heroin Supply Chain

"Their questioning led to the arrest of Narishore Bhandari, also from Nepal. The analysis of digital evidence and scrutiny of financial transactions revealed a well-organised supply chain extending from the Indo-Nepal border region to Goa," he said.

The accused placed orders for heroin with a supplier based in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh through mobile communication, and payments were allegedly made via online banking and digital platforms, he said.

Arrest of the Main Supplier

"The contraband was then dispatched through parcels sent on direct Goa-Rupaidiha bus services, with Rupaidiha near the Indo-Nepal border acting as a key transit point. Following technical surveillance and financial tracking, the Crime Branch identified the main supplier as Ekhlaq Ahmad alias Manna Malik, a resident of Bahraich," the official said.

Malik was held from Bahraich in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), which has helped uncover crucial links in an interstate narcotics network, he said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to identify other members, trace the origin of the drugs and dismantle the entire syndicate, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Key Suspect In Cross-Border Drug Network Nabbed
Key Suspect In Cross-Border Drug Network Nabbed
Four Arrested In Ferozepur Heroin Smuggling Bust
Four Arrested In Ferozepur Heroin Smuggling Bust
Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
J&K Police Nab Four Alleged Drug Dealers in Udhampur
J&K Police Nab Four Alleged Drug Dealers in Udhampur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts1:00

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a black floral saree1:30

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a black floral saree

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa Behen' Promotions1:21

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO