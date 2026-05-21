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Home  » News » Man Held In Thane For Goa Woman's Murder And Robbery

Man Held In Thane For Goa Woman's Murder And Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 16:52 IST

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A man has been arrested in Thane for the robbery and murder of a 58-year-old woman in Goa, following a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Sagar Ramesh Raul was arrested for allegedly robbing and murdering Shaila Ghadi in Goa.
  • The motive behind the crime was Raul's desire to marry Ghadi's daughter, which she opposed.
  • Raul allegedly broke into Ghadi's residence, stole gold jewellery and a phone, and then murdered her.
  • MBVV police tracked Raul down to Kashigaon in Thane district using technical analysis and arrested him.
  • Police recovered the stolen gold chain and mobile phone worth Rs 1.11 lakh from Raul.

A man accused of robbing and murdering a 58-year-old woman in Goa was nabbed by MBVV police in Kashigaon area of Thane district, a senior official said on Thursday.

Motive Behind The Goa Murder

Sagar Ramesh Raul, a native of Sindhudurg district, wanted to marry a woman in Old Goa, which was opposed by her mother Shaila Ghadi, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told reporters.

 

"Raul broke into Ghadi's residence at Sakhalim under Bicholim police station limits in Goa on May 19, robbed her gold jewellery and phone and then murdered her. Bicholim police began a probe after registering a case of murder, robbery, house-trespass and other offences," Ballal said.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Using technical analysis, expert cyber surveillance, and ground intelligence, Crime Branch Cell 4 of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police tracked down Raul to Kashigaon and arrested him on May 20, the ACP said.

Recovery Of Stolen Items

"We have recovered Ghadi's gold chain and mobile phone, cumulatively worth Rs 1.11 lakh, from Raul. He has been handed over to Goa police for further action," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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