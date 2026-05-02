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Home  » News » Congress Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments In Goa

Congress Leader Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments In Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 23:31 IST

A Congress leader in Goa faces legal action after allegedly hurting religious sentiments, sparking protests and raising concerns about religious freedom.

Key Points

  • Two FIRs filed against Congress leader Girish Chodankar and tribal leader Govind Shirodkar in Goa.
  • The FIRs are related to allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
  • Protests were held by the Hindu Ekta Samiti against Chodankar's alleged distortion of 'Ma Durga' aarti.
  • Shirodkar is accused of claiming Goans have the DNA of St Francis Xavier.
  • The protests occurred amidst the arrest and subsequent bail of right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar.

Two FIRs were registered against Congress leader Girish Chodankar and tribal leader Govind Shirodkar in Goa's Mapusa police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, an official said on Saturday.

Religious Sentiments Spark Protests in Goa

The cases were registered after several hundred persons held a protest outside the state police headquarters here under the banner of Hindu Ekta Samiti.

 

The protesters accused Chodankar of distorting 'Ma Durga' aarti. The case against Shirodkar stems from his alleged claim that Goans have the DNA of St Francis Xavier, the official said.

Police Investigation and Further Action

"Two separate FIRs have been filed against Chodankar and Shirodkar for hurting religious sentiments. Further action in the matter would be decided as per the law," the Mapusa police station official said.

Incidentally, the protests were held in the backdrop of the arrest of right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar, who was released on bail during the day.

Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested after he made objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, revered as the patron saint of Goa, at an event on April 18.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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