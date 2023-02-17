News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Goa BJP sacks all 6 spokespersons after Carnival row

Goa BJP sacks all 6 spokespersons after Carnival row

Source: PTI
February 17, 2023 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Goa unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday revoked the appointment of its spokespersons in the state with immediate effect and the names of new appointees will be announced in the next couple of days, the party's senior functionary said.

IMAGE: The Goa Carnival parade in Panaji, February 14, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

At present, the party has at least six spokespersons in the state.

Talking to PTI, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said the appointment of all spokespersons of the party in the state has been withdrawn with immediate effect. 

The party's central leadership had asked for reconstitution of the panel of spokespersons, he said.

 

"We will be announcing a new panel of spokespersons in the next two to three days," Tanavade added.

The decision of withdrawal of names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade.

Tanavade, however, said the decision to withdraw the panel of spokesperson has anything to do with it.

On February 15, Rodrigues had tweeted, "No politics at Carnival Time and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you and @VijaiSardesai because that is what friends do and what Goa is about -- friendship and togetherness at all festivals and carnivals."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'
'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'
'BJP has crores to offer MLAs'
'BJP has crores to offer MLAs'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
Tripura records final voter turnout of 88% in poll
Tripura records final voter turnout of 88% in poll
The Fear Of Rejection
The Fear Of Rejection
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Jungle Safari
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Jungle Safari
Air India will need over 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Air India will need over 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

8 Congress MLAs break vow, defect to BJP in Goa

8 Congress MLAs break vow, defect to BJP in Goa

'Horse-trading is in the BJP's DNA'

'Horse-trading is in the BJP's DNA'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances