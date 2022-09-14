News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 8 Goa Congress MLAs set to join BJP

8 Goa Congress MLAs set to join BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 14, 2022 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Goa Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge into the Bharatiya Janata Party, soon after state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said eight Congress MLAs will join the ruling party.

IMAGE: Congress MLAs with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Photograph: ANI

Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo moved the resolution in the presence of seven other MLAs. The resolution was seconded by former chief minister and MLA Digambar Kamat, sources said.

Prior to this development, the Congress had 11 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly and the BJP had 20.

 

After the resolution was passed, a picture of the eight MLAs meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant surfaced on social media.

In the picture, MLAs Michael Lobo along with Digambar Kamat, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes were seen interacting with the chief minister.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Horse-trading is in the BJP's DNA'
'Horse-trading is in the BJP's DNA'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
'BJP has crores to offer MLAs'
'BJP has crores to offer MLAs'
The AMAZING Life of Ayushmann Khurrana
The AMAZING Life of Ayushmann Khurrana
Australia's UNIQUE T20 World Cup Kit
Australia's UNIQUE T20 World Cup Kit
4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters
4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters
Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia
Modi, Putin to meet on SCO sidelines, announces Russia
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents

Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents

'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'

'Congress is not afraid of BJP poachers'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances