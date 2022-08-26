Azad's resignation unfortunate, timing awful: Cong

The Congress on Friday called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation 'unfortunate' and termed the timing 'awful', saying it has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the Bharatiya Janata Party on various issues.

IMAGE: Ghulam Nabi Azad during a Congress press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen several stalwarts bid adieu.

'Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit.

'It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment,' the Congress said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad.

'Content of the letter is not factual, timing is awful,' he said.

In a five-page no-holds-barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, that comes ahead of the crucial party elections, Azad said he was leaving with a 'heavy heart'.