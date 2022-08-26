News
Azad's resignation unfortunate, timing awful: Cong

Azad's resignation unfortunate, timing awful: Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 26, 2022 14:03 IST
The Congress on Friday called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation 'unfortunate' and termed the timing 'awful', saying it has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the Bharatiya Janata Party on various issues.

IMAGE: Ghulam Nabi Azad during a Congress press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen several stalwarts bid adieu.

 

'Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit.

'It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment,' the Congress said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad.

'Content of the letter is not factual, timing is awful,' he said.

In a five-page no-holds-barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, that comes ahead of the crucial party elections, Azad said he was leaving with a 'heavy heart'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Read: Ghulam Nabi Azad's scathing letter to Sonia
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
Time For Congress To Split Up?
Why Did Pandu Narote, 35, Have To Die?
Adani makes open offer for ACC, Ambuja Cements
Satwik-Chirag create history; heartbreak for Prannoy
Tiranga Flutters High At 6,000 Metres
The War Against Coronavirus

'The Gandhis are a liability for the Congress'

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress with sycophancy jibe

