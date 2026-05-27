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Bihar Girl's Body Exhumed In Alleged Rape And Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:34 IST

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In a disturbing case from Bihar, the body of a 14-year-old girl has been exhumed for forensic examination following allegations of rape and murder, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Body of a 14-year-old girl exhumed in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, amid rape and murder allegations.
  • FIR was lodged more than a month after the alleged incident on April 3.
  • Family alleges the girl was raped and murdered, then buried without the mother's consent.
  • Police await forensic report to proceed with a detailed investigation into the case.

The body of a 14-year-old girl was exhumed in Bihar's Sitamarhi district and sent for forensic examination to ascertain allegations of rape and murder made by her family, officials said on Monday.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered on April 3, but an FIR was lodged only on May 7, more than a month after the incident, they said.

 

Delayed FIR Raises Questions In Bihar Case

Belsand SDPO Ravi Shankar Prasad said the body was exhumed on Sunday following registration of the FIR.

"Though the alleged rape and murder took place on April 3, police were informed about the incident only after more than a month. Since it was an old case, we had to wait for the court's order to exhume the body," he told PTI.

Investigation Underway After Exhumation

At least five persons have been named in the FIR, though no arrests or detentions have been made so far, the officer said.

According to the family, the victim's mother returned home from the fields around 10.30 pm on the day of the incident and found her daughter kneeling on a wooden cot, with a dupatta tied around her neck and the other end fastened to a bamboo beam of the roof.

Family Alleges Forced Burial In Rape-Murder Case

The family alleged that the following morning, around 8.30 am, the accused buried the body in a village graveyard without the consent of the girl's mother and before her father, who works as a labourer in Mumbai, could return home.

A maternal cousin of the deceased alleged that one of the accused wanted to marry the girl and used to harass her.

"We are waiting for the forensic report. Once that is received, we will carry out a detailed investigation and solve the case as promptly as possible," the Belsand SDPO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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