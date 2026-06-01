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Five Year Old Girl Dies In Jodhpur Toy Train Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 22:26 IST

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A family outing turned tragic in Jodhpur as a five-year-old girl died after an accident involving a toy train at the popular Mandore Garden, prompting a police investigation into potential negligence.

Key Points

  • A five-year-old girl died after falling from a toy train at Jodhpur's Mandore Garden.
  • The girl was fatally injured after being run over by a wheel of the toy train.
  • The father alleges the train operator applied brakes abruptly, causing the girl to fall.
  • Police have registered a case against the toy train operator for alleged negligence.
  • An investigation is underway to examine the safety measures of the toy train service.

A family outing to the famous Mandore Garden here ended in tragedy after a five-year-old girl died after allegedly falling from a toy train ride at the tourist spot on Sunday evening.

The victim, identified as Anayra, suffered fatal injuries after being run over by one of the wheels of the toy train, police said.

 

Toy Train Mishap At Mandore Garden

The incident took place around 6 pm. According to a complaint by the child's father Mohammad Habib, the family was enjoying a ride on the toy train at the popular tourist destination when the driver allegedly applied brakes abruptly, causing the girl to be thrown from her seat.

Habib claimed that passengers immediately raised an alarm and urged the operator to stop the train, but it continued moving. He alleged that before the train could be halted, one of its wheels passed over the child's neck.

Investigation Into Alleged Negligence

Habib's niece, 20-year-old Muskan, was injured while attempting to rescue the girl.

Both were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where doctors declared Anayra brought dead. Muskan was treated for her injuries.

The grieving father has accused the toy train operator of negligence. He said he had expressed concerns regarding the condition of the train but was assured by staff that it was safe for passengers.

Police Action And Further Steps

Based on the family's complaint, police have registered a case against the train operator. Investigating officer and Mandore Station House Officer Sheshkaran said the matter is being examined and further action will be taken on the basis of findings.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the operation and safety measures of the toy train service at the tourist spot.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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