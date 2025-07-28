Another school tragedy in Rajasthan: 6-yr-old killed

A concrete slab holding up the main gate of a government senior secondary girls school in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district collapsed on Monday, instantly killing a six-year-old boy who was there to be accompanied home by his sister studying in the school, police said.

IMAGE: Placards held by MPs during a protest against the roof collapse of the Piplodi Primary School building in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, at Makar Dwar in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A teacher was also hurt, and a girl student received mild injuries.

The incident, three days after seven children were killed when a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar, took place in a school in the Ramgarh area.

"One child has died in the incident," Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare told PTI, identifying the deceased as Arbaz Khan.

The teacher, Ashok Kumar Soni, has been admitted to the district hospital, the police said.

The slab gave way when the school was getting over for the day.

Arbaz was a student of the government boys school, which is located close to the girls school. After his school was over, he went to the girls school so that his sister could accompany him home.

His sister was unhurt, SHO Ramgarh Om Prakash said.

Shocked and furious at what had happened, Arbaz's family members and relatives staged a dharna outside the school with his body.

However, they later agreed to accept the dead body following talks. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem, the SHO said.

Punam Nagar, where the incident occurred, is the native village of BJP MLA from Jaisalmer Chhotu Singh Bhati.

"As soon as I got the information, I went to the school and talked to the agitated people. The entire village is shocked, and people are standing by the victim's family," Bhati said.

Villagers informed him that a vehicle had hit the main gate sometime back, after which the concrete structure had weakened.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar reiterated that district education officials have been instructed to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Last week, seven students died in a school building collapse incident in Jhalawar.

Following the Jhalawar incident last Friday, state cabinet ministers have held multiple meetings. Dilawar, in a meeting on Sunday, said that a proposal of Rs 150 crore under the disaster management fund has been prepared for repair works in 7,500 schools across 170 tehsils.

A statewide survey is being conducted through district collectors to identify dilapidated school buildings, the minister informed.

Additionally, Deputy CM and PWD minister Diya Kumari has directed the Public Works Department to submit a report on the safety status of PWD buildings and Anganwadi centres located across the state, a release said on Monday.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that CM Bhajanlal Sharma should take immediate steps so that no other child loses their life in such incidents.