When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...

When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...

By REDIFF NEWS
October 11, 2023 16:29 IST
Glimpses of the aftermath of Israeli air and missile strike in Gaza, October 10, 2023.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Photograph: Saleh Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians walk amid damage in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer looks at debris left behind by Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians flee their homes to escape Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. This Image May Offend Or Disturb. Palestinians carry a casualty in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A mourner reacts during the funeral of a Palestinian killed in the Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians, who were hurt in Israeli strikes, flee their home in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People mourn at the graveside of Eden Guez, who was killed as she attended a festival that was attacked by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, at her funeral in Ashkelon. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
