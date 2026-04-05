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Gas Leak Claims Three Lives in Jharkhand Scrap Theft Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 13:42 IST

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A tragic gas leak in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has claimed the lives of three people who were allegedly attempting to steal iron scrap, highlighting the dangers of illegal activities involving industrial materials.

Photograph: Screen grab

Photograph: Screen grab

Key Points

  • Three individuals died in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, due to a gas leak during an alleged scrap theft attempt.
  • The incident occurred in the Munidih area around 1 am, prompting a police investigation.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the victims may have cut into a pressurised gas cylinder, leading to the leak.
  • Five people were taken to hospital, with three confirmed dead upon arrival or during treatment.

Three persons died allegedly in a gas leak in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Munidih around 1 am, they said.

 

"As per preliminary investigation, some people went to steal iron scrap. It appears they might have cut through a gas cylinder that was full. The smell was so strong that they fainted," said Manika Tiwari, in charge of the Munidih police station.

Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar said three people have died in the incident.

Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital superintendent Dinesh Kumar Gindoria said five people were brought to the hospital.

"Two of them were brought dead, and one died during treatment," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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