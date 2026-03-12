Boy Dies, Another Injured in West Bengal LPG Cylinder Blast

A tragic LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge, West Bengal, resulted in the death of a young boy and critical injuries to another person, prompting a police investigation.
Key Points
- A fatal LPG cylinder explosion occurred at a garage in Budge Budge, West Bengal.
- A young boy died as a result of the powerful LPG explosion.
- Another person sustained critical injuries in the Budge Budge garage blast.
- Police are investigating the cause of the deadly LPG cylinder explosion in West Bengal.
A boy was killed and another person injured in an LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident occurred around 11:20 am at the garage located in Ward Number 19 of Budge Budge Municipality.
"The explosion was sudden and powerful. A boy and another person were seriously injured in the blast. The minor was declared dead by doctors when taken to a hospital. The injured is in critical condition," a senior police officer said.
Investigation into the incident is underway, he added.