Boy Dies, Another Injured in West Bengal LPG Cylinder Blast

A tragic LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge, West Bengal, resulted in the death of a young boy and critical injuries to another person, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points A fatal LPG cylinder explosion occurred at a garage in Budge Budge, West Bengal.

A young boy died as a result of the powerful LPG explosion.

Another person sustained critical injuries in the Budge Budge garage blast.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly LPG cylinder explosion in West Bengal.

A boy was killed and another person injured in an LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:20 am at the garage located in Ward Number 19 of Budge Budge Municipality.

"The explosion was sudden and powerful. A boy and another person were seriously injured in the blast. The minor was declared dead by doctors when taken to a hospital. The injured is in critical condition," a senior police officer said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, he added.