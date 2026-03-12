HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boy Dies, Another Injured in West Bengal LPG Cylinder Blast

Boy Dies, Another Injured in West Bengal LPG Cylinder Blast

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 18:49 IST

A tragic LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge, West Bengal, resulted in the death of a young boy and critical injuries to another person, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

A boy was killed and another person injured in an LPG cylinder explosion at a garage in Budge Budge in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:20 am at the garage located in Ward Number 19 of Budge Budge Municipality.

 

"The explosion was sudden and powerful. A boy and another person were seriously injured in the blast. The minor was declared dead by doctors when taken to a hospital. The injured is in critical condition," a senior police officer said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

