Four Family Members Die Cleaning Septic Tank in Bihar

A tragic incident in Sitamarhi, Bihar, claims the lives of four family members who succumbed to toxic gases while cleaning their septic tank, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Four family members died in Kurhar village, Sitamarhi, Bihar, after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Tuesday in the Bokhra police station area.

Local villagers pulled the unconscious victims from the tank and rushed them to the hospital, but they were declared dead.

Police have dismissed allegations that the septic tank was being used for manufacturing country-made liquor.

Four members of a family allegedly died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the septic tank of their house in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday in Kurhar village in the Bokhra police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rajeev Sahni, Krishna Kumar, Ravindra Sahni and Vinay Sahni.

"According to villagers, they lost consciousness due to inhalation of toxic gases emanating from the septic tank. Locals pulled them out and rushed them to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared all four dead," Bokhra police station's in-charge Surendra Kumar told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Investigation into the Incident

Dismissing allegations that the tank was being used to manufacture country-made liquor, the officer said such claims were "far from reality".

In a similar incident in Vaishali district, four members of a family had died on Sunday.