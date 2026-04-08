HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Man Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Rumours

Mumbai Man Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Rumours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 21:18 IST

x

Amid concerns of cooking gas shortages, Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders, recovering a portion of the stolen goods and revealing a history of criminal activity.

Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders.
  • The stolen LPG cylinders were worth Rs 6.06 lakh.
  • The arrest occurred amid rumours of cooking gas shortages due to the war in West Asia.
  • The accused, Manoj Surendra Sharma, has over 60 prior cases of theft, robbery, and burglary.
  • Police recovered the tempo used in the crime and 12 of the 27 stolen cylinders.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders in Charkop area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Stolen property worth Rs 6.06 lakh was also seized from the possession of Manoj Surendra Sharma who is a habitual offender, said an official.

 

Amid rumours of shortage of cooking gas due to the war in West Asia, 27 LPG cylinders of HP were stolen from a tempo parked near Kaka Keni Chowk in Charkop.

Police spotted a suspicious person with a vehicle moving in the area in the CCTV footage. The vehicle was tracked down from its registration number and Sharma was arrested in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

Police recovered the tempo used in the crime along with 12 of the 27 cylinders.

Sharma has over 60 cases of theft, robbery and burglary registered against him at various police stations, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police Investigate Theft of 27 LPG Cylinders
Mumbai Police Investigate Theft of 27 LPG Cylinders
LPG Cylinders Stolen in Mumbai, Police Investigate
LPG Cylinders Stolen in Mumbai, Police Investigate
Delhi Police Bust Illegal LPG Cylinder Racket in Jamia Nagar
Delhi Police Bust Illegal LPG Cylinder Racket in Jamia Nagar
Thane Police Seize Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Concerns
Thane Police Seize Illegal LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Concerns
Delhi Police Bust LPG Hoarding Operation, Agency Owner Arrested
Delhi Police Bust LPG Hoarding Operation, Agency Owner Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look0:58

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm 2:07

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla' Trailer Launch1:13

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO