Mumbai Man Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Shortage Rumours

Amid concerns of cooking gas shortages, Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders, recovering a portion of the stolen goods and revealing a history of criminal activity.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points A 32-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders.

The stolen LPG cylinders were worth Rs 6.06 lakh.

The arrest occurred amid rumours of cooking gas shortages due to the war in West Asia.

The accused, Manoj Surendra Sharma, has over 60 prior cases of theft, robbery, and burglary.

Police recovered the tempo used in the crime and 12 of the 27 stolen cylinders.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 27 LPG cylinders in Charkop area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Stolen property worth Rs 6.06 lakh was also seized from the possession of Manoj Surendra Sharma who is a habitual offender, said an official.

Amid rumours of shortage of cooking gas due to the war in West Asia, 27 LPG cylinders of HP were stolen from a tempo parked near Kaka Keni Chowk in Charkop.

Police spotted a suspicious person with a vehicle moving in the area in the CCTV footage. The vehicle was tracked down from its registration number and Sharma was arrested in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district.

Police recovered the tempo used in the crime along with 12 of the 27 cylinders.

Sharma has over 60 cases of theft, robbery and burglary registered against him at various police stations, the official said.