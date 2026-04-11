India Brings Back Wanted Gangster Sahil Chauhan from Thailand

Wanted gangster Sahil Chauhan, subject to an Interpol Red Notice, has been deported from Thailand to India, marking a significant victory in the ongoing crackdown on organised crime and fugitive criminals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gangster Sahil Chauhan, wanted in multiple criminal cases, has been deported from Thailand to India.

Chauhan was located in Bangkok through Interpol channels and brought back to India by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He is a key member of the Bhuppi Rana and Bambiha gangs, operating in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

Haryana Police have secured five deportations of wanted criminals in 2024, demonstrating a crackdown on organised crime.

Chauhan previously fled India using a fake passport and attempted to travel to Portugal before being apprehended in Thailand.

Gangster Sahil Chauhan, wanted in multiple cases in different states and facing an Interpol Red Notice, was deported from Thailand, officials said on Saturday.

Several other gangsters, including Rao Indrajit Yadav, have been detained in Dubai and other countries. Their paperwork is being processed, and extradition is underway, Haryana Police's STF IG B Satheesh Balan said.

Chauhan was located in Bangkok by the Central Bureau of Investigation using Interpol channels and was brought back to Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, from where the Haryana Police's STF took him to Bhondsi headquarters in Gurugram, the officials said.

"The CBI, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Sahil Chauhan from Thailand on April 10," a statement from the CBI said.

Chauhan, a resident of Ambala's Shahzadpur, committed his first crime in 2016 and was wanted in 16 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and the use of illegal firearms. Haryana Police requested the CBI to issue a red notice against him, it said.

Gang Activity and Escape

Chauhan, a key member of Bhuppi Rana Gang and Bambiha Gang, operated in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for firing upon rival gangster Monu Rana in Jagadhari court on January 4, 2017. However, after being released on bail, he fled to Bengaluru, Balan said.

He was also associated with Gurugram's Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

In 2024, using a fake passport, he fled abroad from Bengaluru. He then travelled to various countries for two years, and reached Thailand, a few days ago, the IG said.

He was trying to renew his father's passport, as his father was due for dialysis. He wanted to take his father to Thailand. Meanwhile, the STF learned about his presence there, Balan said.

He also attempted to travel to Portugal via the donkey route. His passport was made at an address in Bengaluru, which was impounded on March 17, he added.

This is the fifth deportation secured by Haryana Police in 2024. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar have been deported this year, Balan said.