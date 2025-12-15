Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages: Sources

The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon.

IMAGE: Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Photograph: ANI on X

The brothers are expected to land in Delhi following the deportation.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled. Sources confirm that procedural bottlenecks have been largely resolved.

Thai immigration authorities are coordinating closely with Indian officials and are preparing to present the case before a local Bangkok court.

This court appearance is understood to be the final, mandatory legal requirement under Thai law before a formal deportation order can be executed.

Sources close to the matter says, "Relevant documentation is submitted. The matter now moves for its last legal review by a local Bangkok court."

Earlier in the day, a legal team representing the Luthra brothers met them in Thai custody for approximately 30 minutes.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible due to an extradition treaty between two countries that is in force since 2015.

Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed while cooperation continues between the two countries. Authorities say they will work with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case.

The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant.