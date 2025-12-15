HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages: Sources

Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages: Sources

By Sahil Pandey
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 15:05 IST

x

The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon.

IMAGE: Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Photograph: ANI on X

The brothers are expected to land in Delhi following the deportation.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled. Sources confirm that procedural bottlenecks have been largely resolved.

Thai immigration authorities are coordinating closely with Indian officials and are preparing to present the case before a local Bangkok court.

 

This court appearance is understood to be the final, mandatory legal requirement under Thai law before a formal deportation order can be executed.

Sources close to the matter says, "Relevant documentation is submitted. The matter now moves for its last legal review by a local Bangkok court."

Earlier in the day, a legal team representing the Luthra brothers met them in Thai custody for approximately 30 minutes.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible due to an extradition treaty between two countries that is in force since 2015.

Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed while cooperation continues between the two countries. Authorities say they will work with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case.

The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant.

Sahil Pandey
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Goa Nightclub Fire Was Murder!'
'Goa Nightclub Fire Was Murder!'
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers detained in Thailand
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa club owners booked Thailand tickets as fire raged
Goa nightclubs face crackdown ahead of Xmas, New Year
Goa nightclubs face crackdown ahead of Xmas, New Year
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Isha Malviya's Traditional Anarkali Look Steals the Spotlight1:24

Isha Malviya's Traditional Anarkali Look Steals the...

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance0:57

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit 0:58

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO