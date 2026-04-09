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Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's Aides Face Charges Over Illegal Dairy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 21:51 IST

Associates of notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary have been booked for allegedly running an illegal cattle dairy and engaging in extortion on encroached public land in Gurugram, Haryana, highlighting ongoing concerns about organised crime.

Key Points

  • Associates of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary booked for operating an illegal cattle dairy in Gurugram.
  • The accused face charges of extortion and illegal encroachment on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land.
  • Investigation reveals gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's involvement in the dairy's operation and related extortion activities.
  • Kaushal Chaudhary is a notorious criminal with 78 cases across multiple states, including numerous murder charges.

Police have booked two alleged henchmen of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary for operating a cattle dairy on Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Naharpur Rupa village.

The two were booked on charges of extortion at Sector 37 Police Station.

 

The action came on a complaint of an HSVP sub-divisional officer, who alleged illegal encroachment of khasra 9//24 in Naharpur Rupa.

A joint engineer and patwari from the department inspected the plot, revealing that Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar had encroached upon the land and built a cattle dairy.

Further probe led to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary's hand behind the dairy's operation as well as extortion through it.

A police officer said that the investigation of the case has been assigned to the Sector 31 crime unit.

Gangster's Criminal History

Kaushal Chaudhary is one of the hardcore criminals facing at least 78 cases in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, including over 30 murder cases, said police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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